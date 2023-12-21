Home » Udinese | Lucca “I have always dreamed of performing on important stages”
World

by admin
The Friulian striker spoke on the sidelines of the youth sector celebrations. Here are his statements to the club’s official channels

December 21st – 4.14pm – Udine

Lorenzo Lucca has scored five goals in this Serie A: the only Italian Udinese player who did better in a single season in the competition before turning 24 in the three points per win era was Vincenzo Iaquinta (7 in 2002 /03). A fact that certifies the super start to the season of the 2004 class who scored four goals in seven games with Gabriele Cioffi on the bench. The scorer of the goal that gave Juventus the first lead then spoke on the sidelines of the Juventus youth sector party.

Lucca’s words

“I’ve always dreamed of playing on important stages. You have to dream, as director Balzaretti said before, because it stays with you. The boys here train every day and the families make important sacrifices. I really wanted to score in the top league and I’m making a good luck to do even better.”

December 21st – 4.14pm

