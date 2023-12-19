Udinese | Lucca: “We have to go to Turin to bring home the three points”

The Juventus striker, who scored again yesterday, spoke about the team’s situation after yet another draw

Lorenzo Lucca has scored five goals in this Serie A: the only Italian Udinese player who did better in a single season in the competition before turning 24 in the three points per win era was Vincenzo Iaquinta (7 in 2002 /03). A figure that certifies the super start to the season of the 2004 class who scored four goals in seven games with Gabriele Cioffi on the bench. The scorer of the goal that gave Juventus the first lead then expressed his thoughts on UdineseTV yesterday regarding the home draw against Sassuolo.

How is the team’s morale after suffering yet another comeback?

“We are calm from a mental point of view because in any case we played a great match against a strong Sassuolo. We immediately went into the first half 2-0 up, but we weren’t able to close out the game. We have to continue like this with this mentality all together.”

Your streak of positive performances continues, how are you experiencing it?

“I’m focused and working for this, I just have to think about training hard and scoring goals on Sunday.”

Was there some guilt in not managing the advantage well?

“Yes, maybe it’s a bit of an off moment, because in any case every situation goes against us, but I repeat, we have to stay focused and work even harder this week, trying to bring 3 points home to Turin.”

What are the aspects you particularly work on to improve even more?

“I have to improve a little on everything. The obsession I set for myself is to give one hundred percent in training and improve on the smallest details. Certainly outside the area I have to try to manage the balls better.”

