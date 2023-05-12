Udinese – M.Martins called up to the under 20 world championship / Challenge with Pafundi

The 2003 player arrived in Italy in January but was immediately transferred to Watford on loan. Here are the latest from him on his commitments

Matheus Martins he has been called up by Brazil for the under-20 World Cup which will be played in Argentina next month. Really excellent news for Udinese, given that the former Fluminense will finally have the opportunity to show off (a chance he has never had with Watford to date, except on a few rare occasions). Now the bianconeri will certainly follow his global trend to make the necessary assessments in view of the next year. At the moment there is no decision yet and consequently one could also opt for a loan. A lot could also depend on what he will demonstrate with his own Brazil over the next month.

Not only Matheus, because as we told you yesterday also Simone Pafundi is ready to leave for Argentina. The talented born in 2006 will do so with the Italy shirt on his shoulders and he too hopes to show off after a season mainly made up of so many expectations, but also on the bench. This World Cup will be fundamental for the club in order to be able to better see two players who will be the future of this club and probably also of Italian football and beyond. Let’s see in detail all the dates of this incredible competition. Here you are when the young hopefuls of football they will fight.

All appointments — The big nationals who wrote the history of this sport met in Argentina from the 20th of May until the middle of next June. All this for the under 20 World Cup where all the greatest talents born from 2002 onwards will play. Italy has called up several players in the top flight of Italian football, in addition to the young Pafundi there will also be Baldanzi. Hopes are entrusted to the under 20 national team also because the major one in this last period is anything but a certainty. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the latest on the center forward Beto

