The director is already very active on the summer transfer market. In the last few hours, a new name has emerged for the Juventus attack: here is his profile

Udinese continues to work in view of the next transfer market matches, but while the team is focused on this championship, the management is already planning for the future. In the last few hours, a new name has forcefully entered the black and white environment. There is talk of a footballer capable of making a difference and who has already demonstrated his skills in a difficult league like the Spanish Liga, despite his very young age. In this case it is really a hit in full Udinese style, given that we are talking about a class of 2001 who has all the credentials to become a baby phenomenon in our championship. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see the protagonist of this article.

The footballer who seems to have bewitched the Friulian management comes from Villareal and we’re talking about Haissem Hassan. Just as previously mentioned, he has already made his debut (a few weeks ago) within our championship. His future prospects are very good and the management is already thinking about undertaking a new negotiation. The French footballer is a real wildcard in attack, as he can play on all fronts. From the first striker to the attacking winger both on the right and on the left.

The market value — Its market value is around two million euros. Not just Udinese, however, has shown interest in this talent who has a great desire to show off. Among other companies we can note the progress made by Valladolid, Eibar and Alavés. All teams that play in the first or second Spanish series and who see him as a potential reinforcement in the immediate future. Now it’s up to Udinese to try to beat the competition and win this new champion. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news coming in view of Bologna. A new KO for mister Motta << See also Musk accused of harassment: "SpaceX paid 250 thousand dollars to avoid the complaint". He denies

March 23 – 10:30 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

