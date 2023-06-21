Udinese market – A new team entered in the race for Pereyra / The latest

The Argentine footballer has not renewed his contract with Udinese and there are several teams that are contending for him. Here is the latest team

Udinese keep working for next season. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club still has several players under observation and above all must regulate the situation regarding contract renewals. At the moment, the future of the Argentine captain has not yet been decided Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. The footballer who has been defending the black and white shirt for three seasons now does not know if he will renew with Udinese or will try a new adventure within our league. His contract is having some success and many teams are interested in his performance. Let’s check the last team in chronological order that he would like to have Pereyra in his club.

According to the sports newspaper Tuttosport, Pereyra would be a target of Turin. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team must hurry and try in every way to ensure the renewal of the Tucu. Let’s remember that there are so many clubs that are doing everything possible to ensure the Argentine’s performance. Torino seems to be just the last entry in the race for a player who still wants to make a difference in our league. Here are what details could make the difference in view of next season.

Clubs ahead

—

Pereyra’s agent Federico Pastorello made no secrets. Tucu are looking for a top tier club and that possibly play a European competition. An important objective for the midfielder who, a few years after his return to his homeland, still wants to get involved on the major international stages. After these statements we find Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri in pole position, followed by José Mourinho’s Roma and Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. It is no coincidence that we are talking about teams that will play in the Champions League or the Europa League next year. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the deal Lucca. Final closing is approaching

June 21 – 08:59

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

