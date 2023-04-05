A super name arrives for coach Andrea Sottil’s midfielder. After confirming the need for a new Walace, Marino is already at work

In the last few hours the market has launched a real bombshell. The French midfielder Francis Coquelin it seems to beand close to the Juventus club managed by the Pozzos. We’re talking about a real coup for the team managed by coach Andrea Sottil. To date, it’s not yet a closed deal, but we can say that progress is being made day after day to be able to give this gift to the coach. An important player would arrive in Udine who above all serves in a sensational way for the team’s way of playing. It was precisely against Bologna that we saw how much the bianconeri are missing a midfielder more and a graft of this type would make even the most skeptical fans jump.

To date the only problem accompanying the former Arsenal player is a injury immediately a few months ago against Barcelona in a Spanish league match. The Frenchman collapsed to the ground and had to leave the field early due to a cruciate ligament injury of the knee. His recovery, however, is proceeding quickly and consequently the negotiation has not suffered any type of stop. Now let’s see all the economic details of this sensational operation.

The deal in detail — The 31-year-old’s contract is expiring and as a result this will be the last summer in which Villareal will be able to try to monetise. Its market value is around five million euros and to this day it is far from impossible to snatch it even for a smaller amount. We need to carefully monitor this lead, but we can say with certainty that the Juventus team really needs a player with these characteristics. Quickly changing the subject and returning to football. Do not miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will be the new penalty taker << See also Covid, over 80 thousand infections in Germany for the first time. Quebec taxes no vax

April 5th – 2.42pm

