Udinese market – Aké signs today / Here's everything you need to know

Udinese market – Aké signs today / Here's everything you need to know

The footballer owned by the Old Lady will espouse the cause of the black and whites during this day. Here’s what you need to know

Udinese’s new coup is in the process of being signed and, barring sensational twists and turns, the whole negotiation is destined to close this afternoon. Marley Ake is about to become a new member of the squad managed by the Pozzo family. We are talking about a still very young footballer who, with his technical skills as well as good speed, could actually become a great resource for Andrea Sottil’s team. The medical visits have been booked this afternoon and consequently the actual final signature on the contract should arrive later. A flash negotiation, let’s see all the details and formulas of this final deal.

The lateral will move to Friuli Venezia Giulia through a loan deal with right of redemption and counter-redemption exercisable by the Turin team. A deal in which Udinese will never have the upper hand, but in any case a difficult negotiation given that Aké arrives on paper to replace Ebosele in the event of an injury or in any case a bad day. The new arrival will hardly be able to take a starting shirt, also because he has never played within a context such as the 3-5-2. It will take some time before the team is able to indoctrinate him.

His recent past

Thanks to the Under 23 team of the Old Lady and above all thanks to the experience in Ligue 2 of the last few months, What an arriva ad Udine with several matches on the field despite his young age. A footballer who is not absolutely done and finished, but on which we need to work on. His qualities, however, are not in doubt and consequently it will take some time to see if he will actually be able to put them to good use. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Pafundi has decided and will most likely renew with the Pozzo company. All the details of the contract extension <<

August 7 – 09:05

© breaking latest news

