Udinese Market | Among the names for the attack check that of Lucca del Pisa

The Juventus team continues to work with an eye on the transfer market. In the last few hours we are looking for the perfect profile for the Beto post

Udinese he doesn’t stop working on the transfer market and in the last few hours he’s turning his attention to the attack. With Nestorovski and Beto leaving and Deulofeu still in the pits, the priority is to find a center forward capable of dragging the team along. It will certainly not be easy to be able to find another top-level striker like the Portuguese, but the management has always surprised us and we know very well that they will be able to find the perfect player to replace a boy with those qualities. Let’s see in detail the name that revolves around the Juventus attack.

There would also be Udinese among the various Italian teams interested in Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian striker born in 2000, who played on loan for the last seasonl’Ajax scoring two goals in 14 appearanceswill not stay at Pisa in Serie B. The experience in Holland didn’t go as hoped and now the boy wants to relaunch himself in Italy.

Future in Serie A — The attacker, physically strong and gifted with good technique, would be in the Bianconeri's case because he would give a tactical alternative to Success is Deulofeu. According to what was revealed by the Sports Quotidiano, in addition to Udinese there would also be Sassuolo and Bologna, who would have already asked Pisa for information. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest on the outgoing market. The decision about Pereyra

