Udinese market – Ampadu goal vanishes / The Welshman will go to Leeds

The footballer who played for Venice and Spezia seems to be ready to return to England. Here are all the details of the deal

Ethan Ampadu will not be a new Udinese player. The Welsh centre-back or midfielder is ready for a new experience that won’t be in Italy. In these hours we are working tirelessly to close the deal that would lead the player owned by Chelsea to become a new member of Leeds United. The team relegated to the Championship wants to immediately build the possibility of being able to return to the top flight of English football. Surely investing six million for a player like Ampadu is a great sign for both the club and the fans. In this case, however, Udinese remains mocked. As soon as Rodrigo Becao is announced, the Friulian team will have to find a new right arm. We’ll see which objective he will fall back on. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Walace is nostalgic for Brazil: the details

July 18 – 09:07

