Udinese market – Arslan and Pereyra few facts / The renewal does not arrive

Tolgay Arslan and Roberto Pereyra have not yet reached an agreement on the renewal. Let’s not waste any more time and see the latest updates

The German of Turkish descent Tolgay Arslan e the Argentinian (and captain) Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra have not yet found an agreement on their renewal of contract. Not an easy situation so little before the end of the championship. The players have already been free for some time to sign with other clubs, but at the moment there is no news yet. As a result it appears that both are giving priority to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club to discuss their contract extension. Let’s go and see all the possible paths and the possibilities that there are for the two midfielders to renew with the company managed by the Pozzo family.

Let’s start with the team captain Pereyra. In recent months, the footballer has sent his agent to reconnoitre without ever taking responsibility for the situation. Pastorello’s last words make it clear that there are all the cards on the table to find a final renewal, given that the player has also expressed his willingness to stay in Friuli. News is expected from the club which should renew the Argentine’s contract at the same figures as his previous agreement. If everything doesn’t go well, I’m here two clubs on the horizon. The first is Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and the second is Fiorentina.

Per Arslan the speech is different. The footballer has been around for some time he expressed his will to stay in Udine, but at the moment there seems to be no news of any kind. Furthermore, with the passing of the months he is becoming less and less a starter in an important midfield like the black and white one. A second thought and the desire to sign elsewhere cannot be ruled out. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the probable formations for tomorrow night's match. The latest on Roma-Udinese

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 17:01)

