Udinese market – Arslan signs for the new club / The German towards Sydney

The German footballer but of Turkish origins is ready to sign with the new club. His transfer is taking place right now

The last championship match definitely left a big void. The German footballer of Turkish origin Tolgay Arslan had announced that this would be his last match with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. At that point one could do nothing but thank him for the tenacity that he has always shown, but an accessory question spontaneously arose. Which team would the midfielder go to after this decision? After a week we should have the answer, given that everything seems to be done for him to move to a club on the other side of the world. Let’s go to see all details.

The team that secured Tolgay’s performance is the WS Wanderers Fc. The team plays in the first category of Australian football and is located near the most important city of the whole island: Sydney. During the past season the club managed to score 41 points and finish in fourth place. An excellent result, but that wasn’t enough to go beyond the first play-off round. Next year will come a new assault on the title and with Tolgay in the middle the chances of winning may have increased quite a bit.

The numbers of the midfielder — Arslan's final greeting, leaves Udinese without an excellent mezzala. The German as first reserve was a real luxury. We remind you that he took care of giving the measurements of the midfield when De Paul wore the Friulian shirt. In the last two seasons he has also managed to become more prolific in front of goal. At the end of his experience he counts the beauty of five goals in almost a hundred appearances. We can do nothing but wish Arslan good luck in his new experience.

