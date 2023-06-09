Home » Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last word on Perez: Sottil is shaking
by admin
The Argentine could be redeemed by Atletico for 10 million: for Udinese it would be a bad complication in the future

With the departure of Rodrigo Becao increasingly probable and the long injury that happened to Eboss the defense in Sottil’s plans should consist of Perez, Bijol e Masina. But the uncertainties of the contract hang on the will of the Piedmontese coach Perez. Il Veneto messenger analyzes the situation of the Argentine, that Atletico Madrid could redeem by paying 10 million in Friulian coffers. It would be a serious blow to the Friuli rearguard which had seen Perez take the reins with authority and leadership.

Becao would seem to be headed to Turkey, again if Inter doesn’t sink the blow, and Udinese hopes that Atletico Madrid don’t exercise theirransom option. The Argentine’s sale would mean having to redo two thirds of the defensive package that he had well figured out in the last two seasons. The priority will therefore be to avoid the situation already experienced last summer, when the Albiceleste international returned to Spain after the annual loan. His confirmation is too important for Sottil’s tactical mechanisms.

Decisive player will

As often happens, it will be the player’s will to act as the starting point balance needle. Playing continuously for Udinese would be important for Perez also from a national perspective, given that Scaloni has often focused his attention on his performances. But the final decision still belongs to the Spanish club. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Pereyra towards Monza: the details <<

June 9 – 4.25pm

