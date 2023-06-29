Udinese Market – Attention to Verona / The Scala family want Saponara

The transfer market is heating up. Udinese want to sign Saponara, but Verona don’t seem to give up: the details

Udinese continues to monitor various tracks on the market, both incoming and outgoing. In the last period, a player has been put under observation who is doing and has always done very well in our league, to the detriment of some injury or physical problem. We are talking about Richard Saponara. The Italian playmaker wants to show off in our championship and wants to continue to offer magic for the first strikers. After the positive season with Fiorentina, he has found several admirers around the Bel Paese. In addition to Udinese, here are which teams have shown interest and are ready to secure the player.

In these hours it seems to be serious the Verona of the president Setti. The Venetian company is moving on the market and wants to set up a team that can conquer an easier salvation than the one obtained less than a month ago in the playoff against Mr. Semplici’s Spezia. At this instant there is still no negotiation and as a result it is difficult if not impossible to predict which team could win this contract race. To date Riccardo Saponara is taking his days before making the definitive choice, even if the difference between one team and another is great.

The ambitions

—

Surely what could lead to the final decision is precisely the ambition of a team and the ambitions of another. We know very well that Udinese aims for something more than Verona and consequently it will be up to Saponara to decide whether to aim for the left side of the standings with some surprises attached. Or a season that promises to be difficult with a team that tends to struggle to save itself. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. A real challenge begins with Beppe Marotta. Two on goalkeeper Trubin

June 29 – 12:31

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

