Udinese market – Ausilio and Marotta want Samardzic / Here is the offer

The black and blue team wants to secure Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Here is the offer that could come from the Milan club

The black and blue team from Milan he chose his sixth midfielder. The management is ready to go crazy to ensure the performance of Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian footballer is seen by the club as a possible replacement for Mkhitaryan (player with expiring contract). Precisely for this reason we want to do everything to speed up the negotiation. At the moment the idea is to insert some counterpart as well as a good portion of cash. The footballer to have been identified by both managements is the Italian talent Fabian. Last year he did very well with Reggina and consequently he could close by inserting his talent in the middle of the field. He would be an excellent replacement for Lazar and the company should also fall by one ten/fifteen million of Euro. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the field. Thauvin, Success and Deulofeu want a starting shirt. The ballot starts <<

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 09:33 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

