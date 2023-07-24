Home » Udinese market – Ausilio and Marotta want Samardzic / Here is the offer
World

Udinese market – Ausilio and Marotta want Samardzic / Here is the offer

by admin
Udinese market – Ausilio and Marotta want Samardzic / Here is the offer

The black and blue team wants to secure Serbian midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Here is the offer that could come from the Milan club

The black and blue team from Milan he chose his sixth midfielder. The management is ready to go crazy to ensure the performance of Lazar Samardzic. The Serbian footballer is seen by the club as a possible replacement for Mkhitaryan (player with expiring contract). Precisely for this reason we want to do everything to speed up the negotiation. At the moment the idea is to insert some counterpart as well as a good portion of cash. The footballer to have been identified by both managements is the Italian talent Fabian. Last year he did very well with Reggina and consequently he could close by inserting his talent in the middle of the field. He would be an excellent replacement for Lazar and the company should also fall by one ten/fifteen million of Euro. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the field. Thauvin, Success and Deulofeu want a starting shirt. The ballot starts <<

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 09:33 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Audrey Hale, the last message of the killer of the Nashville massacre: "I am preparing to die"

You may also like

Sisters Engage in Heated Dispute over Property Sale:...

New Zealand, the Minister of Justice resigns after...

Transhumance without conflict: how to achieve it in...

she is the first in Italy to have...

Japanese Writer Seiichi Morimura’s Death Shines Light on...

Al Hilal offer 300 million Kilijanu Mbapeu |...

Babasônicos announces tour of Europe

Russia’s Commitment: Stepping in to Fill Africa’s Grain...

Nikola can’t, but the best teammate from Denver...

Roof of a middle school gymnasium collapses in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy