Udinese market – Balzaretti prepares the first gift: it arrives from Barcelona

The new director of the technical area is studying the first incoming shot. We are talking about a young footballer who is loved in Barcelona

Federico Balzarettihe doesn’t want to waste time. The new director of the technical area is already moving on the market and would like in every way to enter a negotiation concerning a young but prestigious player. The name under observation comes from Barcelona. We are talking about Angel Alarcon. The canterano has just turned 19 and is ready for his first experience in a top tier championship. This year he made his debut in La Liga and in the Youth League he scored three goals and three assists in six appearances. Udinese would be willing to take over his services through a loan with the right to buy. To date the Barcelona brakes because he wants to have future rights on the attacker. In case of inserting “recompra”, the negotiation could take a real turn. We’ll see if Udinese closes yet another blow in attack and above all if this will be the first name of the Federico Balzaretti era. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Three teams on Becao: all the details

June 28 – 09:01

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

