Home » Udinese market – Balzaretti prepares the first gift: it arrives from Barcelona
World

Udinese market – Balzaretti prepares the first gift: it arrives from Barcelona

by admin
Udinese market – Balzaretti prepares the first gift: it arrives from Barcelona

The new director of the technical area is studying the first incoming shot. We are talking about a young footballer who is loved in Barcelona

Federico Balzarettihe doesn’t want to waste time. The new director of the technical area is already moving on the market and would like in every way to enter a negotiation concerning a young but prestigious player. The name under observation comes from Barcelona. We are talking about Angel Alarcon. The canterano has just turned 19 and is ready for his first experience in a top tier championship. This year he made his debut in La Liga and in the Youth League he scored three goals and three assists in six appearances. Udinese would be willing to take over his services through a loan with the right to buy. To date the Barcelona brakes because he wants to have future rights on the attacker. In case of inserting “recompra”, the negotiation could take a real turn. We’ll see if Udinese closes yet another blow in attack and above all if this will be the first name of the Federico Balzaretti era. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Three teams on Becao: all the details

June 28 – 09:01

© breaking latest news

See also  Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia | Entertainment

You may also like

Ukraine, joysticks and bombs: the do-it-yourself war of...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

makabi wants bunny ledeja | Sports

Polish girl launches the tickets for her theater...

Palermo, Peretti will return to Recanatese. Silipo has...

arsenal does not give up on deklan rice...

Farewell to the “king of fresh fish” from...

14 policemen kidnapped in Mexico | Info

Newsletter: Thanks to China’s aid for bringing warmth...

Fanta Vs Sprite – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy