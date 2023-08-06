Udinese Market | Balzaretti thinks of Leris: it’s a challenge at Monza for the Algerian

The Juventus management attempts to snatch the Brianza area. The Sampdoria midfielder is a favorite in DS Balzaretti’s notebook

Mehdi Lerismidfielder of the Sampdoria, is a flexible player, capable of playing both as a winger and as an inside midfielder. Qualities that have earned him the attention of various Serie A clubs, above all Monza. The Sampdoria club has waited until today for the Brianza players: we think only on the basis of a transfer outright. Leris will hardly start with other formulas that are not very useful for unlocking Sampdoria’s liquidity index and favoring other investments, moreover he is already a valid reinforcement in Serie B, beyond the above average salary. In the last few hours, however, Udinese has also been added to the list of suitors. Balzaretti has identified in Leris a useful joker for Sottil’s cause, also considering the difficulties of acclimatization of Kamara, who appeared lost in the last friendlies. An idea that can turn into something more in the coming days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the club and on the incoming and outgoing transfer market. The sale of Scamacca to Atalanta opens a new window for Beto. The neroazzurri could close the shot <<

