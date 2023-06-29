Udinese Market – Becao just has to choose / Atalanta is serious

Becao just has to choose the next team in which to make a difference. The Brazilian boy is receiving interest from all over Europe

Juventus defender Rodrigo Becao he just has to choose your new destination. To date, there are three teams strongly interested in signing him and they all give the opportunity to embark on a new path in his career. In these hours it seems to be strong on the player a team of the highest level like Atalanta. The team that will play in the Europa League is looking for a defender who can be both a mastiff when it comes to defending, but also a good player when setting up. Becao has shown in the course of this season that he can do both roles perfectly.

The advantage of the Goddess is mainly the offer that it could deliver to the Friuli Venezia Giulia leadership. The best attempt made for the moment is the seven million put in the pot since Fenerbahce. This was still deemed to be an insufficient proposal. The Orobies, however, would have no problem offering a couple of million more and closing the deal in the shortest possible time. Now the ball is in the hands of the team coached by Gianpiero Gasperini, because if he wants to close this negotiation he will undoubtedly have to get busy in the next few hours or at the latest in the next few days. We remind you that the first team that will reach around ten million euros with the final offer will win the performance of the rocky defender.

The last team

Another team interested in the performance of the Juventus player is the Turin by Ivan Juric. Also in this case we are talking about a club that has a great desire to make a difference and aim to be an outsider during the next Serie A championship. We’ll see if Urbano Cairo will make the decisive effort and manage to secure the player who played in Russia. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The new director of the technical area Balzaretti prepares the first shot

