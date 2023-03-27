Home World Udinese market – Becao packs his bags / There’s a team in pole position
Udinese market – Becao packs his bags / There’s a team in pole position

Udinese market – Becao packs his bags / There’s a team in pole position

The Brazilian centre-back can already be seen in another city after the summer transfer window. Here are all the teams interested in his contract

Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Becaois preparing for the next championship matches. At the same time (given a contract expiring in 2024) we are already starting to think about the transfer market. To date it is unlikely that Rodrigo will be able to extend his contract with the company managed by the Pozzo family. There are already several teams that have started hunting for this central defender who has shown excellent skills especially with the three-man defence. Of all the companies that have taken an interest, there is also one that navigates in the upper parts of the standings in our league. Now we have to monitor every movement of a defender who is ready to make the big leap in quality.

The first team which could start a high-level offer and try to ensure its performance, comes from the capital of Lombardy and we are talking about team ofSimone Inzaghi. The neroazzurri have not yet sunk the decisive blow for a simple reason, at the moment they are not yet sure of the permanence of the former biancoceleste coach. As a result it is difficult to secure a new graft until you are assured of the permanence of your technician. Not only the leadership managed by Marotta and Ausilio, however, seems to have swooped on the former CSKA Moscow. Here are the other teams that could be serious.

To date, the sirens coming from the Premier League also make the difference. Already this January the Notthingam Forest he tried to secure Becao, but the attempt did not go smoothly. We cannot say that the negotiations will definitely go through this summer, but at the same time we must evaluate the chances that we can take steps forward. In addition to the Forest, too l'Everton could be serious.

