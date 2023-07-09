Udinese Market | Benkovic goes to Türkiye: he’s official at Trabzonspor

The Croatian center back greets the black and whites again after the season in Austria. In the evening he is expected in Türkiye on loan with the right to buy

New team in sight for Filip Benkovic. The Croatian centre-back born in 1997, fresh from his loan to Braunschweig in the German second division (19 appearances), is expected tonight in Turkey. Indeed, tomorrow “Big Ben” he will undergo the medical with Trabzonspor. The defender will leave Udinese on loan with right of redemption, according to Turkish media reports. Who is Benkovic? The Croatian defender trained with Sottil last year before going to Austria. He is a modern centre-back, physically very strong thanks to his 1.94 meters but, at the same time, technically good and also elegant in the movements. Thanks to his dribbling qualities, he manages with great skill to set action from behind giving a valuable contribution also in the construction of the action already from the defence. One of his best plays, however, is the sliding tackle, fundamental showcased several times throughout his career. Now it’s time for a new adventure in Türkiye. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Written the future by Matheus Martins

July 9 – 3.34pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

