Udinese market – Beto all blocked / The management does not grant discounts

The Portuguese footballer hasn’t decided his future yet, but Udinese have clear ideas about him. There are currently no discounts

Beto is without a doubt one of the hottest names this summer. We’re talking about a footballer who has scored more than twenty goals in the last two seasons, confirming himself as an excellent striker who manages to keep the department on his own. Not only has Udinese noticed it, given that several emissaries from other teams have also arrived at the door of the management. Now it is becoming difficult to be able to keep the player in black and white, even if the goal for the club we know is not to keep the Portuguese talent but to get as much as possible from a sale. Let’s go and see in detail how much the club has already refused and above all how much it wants to collect from the centre-forward.

To date, two offers have been delivered on the desks of the Friulian team. The first comes from Italy and more precisely from Napoli where the Italian champion team has put on the plate the beauty of 25 million euros. The figure was deemed insufficient and in fact returned to the sender The second arrived from England where Everton are always willing to put on the plate 25 millionbut in this case of pounds. A high figure, but which also in this case is not enough to secure the former Portimonense striker. Here’s what the company led by the Pozzo family requires for the sale of its player. See also the legend of the illegals - breaking latest news

The team’s request — To date, in order to have the performance of bomber Beto full payment of the release clause is required. We are talking about 35 million euros. A respectable figure and that the center forward is certainly worth without major problems, especially in this historical period. As a result, we just have to wait and figure out what the Portuguese’s next team will be. It will take some time, but Beto will hardly be able to stay in Udine for another year. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. A midfielder returns from loan <<

June 17 – 1.03pm

