Udinese market – Beto calm on the market / A problem for Lucca

The flat calm around the Portuguese bomber Beto risks becoming a real problem for the Friulian team: the point

Beto has no offers and will most likely remain in black and white. If all this were to happen, the club would find itself at the umpteenth crossroads of its season. The sale of the Portuguese centre-forward was almost assured and consequently many were expecting a possible farewell during these months. Unfortunately, however, no concrete offer has arrived and at the moment Udinese find themselves with a decidedly crowded offensive department. A team that is ready to try to grab at least the left side of the standings, despite all the possible problems. Although to date mister Sottil will have to be good in imposing and managing the possibilities team hierarchies. The player who could benefit least from these moves by the club is undoubtedly the center forward Lorenzo Lucca. Arrived on loan with the right to buy, he could struggle to find space with the Bianconeri. We recall that his characteristics are very similar to those of the Portuguese centre-forward, but to date the former Portimonense is certainly even more reliable. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Here are the possible replacements for Lazar Samardzic <<

August 1st – 1.01pm

