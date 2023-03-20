Portuguese footballer Beto took stock of the latter part of this season. After the victory against the reigning Italian champions, there was no shortage of questions to the talent who arrived two summers ago from…

Portuguese footballer Beto took stock ahead of the latter part of this season. After the victory against the reigning Italian champions, there was no shortage of questions to the talent who arrived two summers ago from Portimonense. The centre-forward who is dragging the black and whites into the offensive zone (since the fundamental contribution of Gerard Deulofeu is missing) is ready for the next championship matches. However, there were also several comments on other areas outside Udinese, such as the transfer market and the national team. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen right away the words of the center forward about his future which seems to be far from written.

“Devo find more continuity and keep working. If I think about this, the focus is not here. If I do well at Udinese, the opportunity will come“. First of all, the centre-forward spoke about his relationship with the Portuguese national team. To date, this champion has not yet had a chance with Portugal and there won’t be any during this break either, but Beto’s idea it is clear. We want to continue working in order to achieve what is defined by everyone as a real dream. Not only about the national team, but the attacker also spoke about the market and more specifically about the alleged situation that is happening with Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli. See also German government, ok Germany-Italy gas solidarity agreement

Beto with a new jersey? — “I’m not thinking of market news. I don’t want to think much about the transfer market. I have to focus on my season. If I have a good season, let’s see what happens”. There are many question marks left by Beto at the end of these statements. Surely we expect to know more in view of the next championship matches and especially in the course of preparation for next season. Quickly changing the subject, but remaining on the transfer market: another little black and white is ready to make a qualitative leap. The point on Lazar Samardzic <<<

March 20 – 09:56

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

