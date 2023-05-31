Udinese Market | Beto-Everton all open / The Toffees want the bomber

The Premier League is always one step ahead and also in this case it seems to be able to confirm itself without major problems. I Toffees I am interested for several months to the Portuguese striker Beto and the relegation avoided on the last day can do nothing but reopen this very negotiation that set fire to the winter market. We know that Udinese has no intention of selling off their player. If an offer does not come from at least thirty-five million euros, Beto could remain in black and white for another year. Everton, however, if they want to sink the blow in a decisive way will not have major problems in putting on the plate just the amount requested by the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. The negotiation is bound to heat up, We’ll see how it turns out. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here is Bruseschi’s point <<<