Udinese Market | Beto towards farewell: now the aim is to close for Lucca

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese forward is close to leaving Udine: the chosen substitute is the player owned by Pisa

The streets of Beto and Udinese are destined to separate. There seem to be no more doubts about this, so much so that The Sports Gazette he focused on the future starting striker of Udinese. For the rosea, the bianconeri would be thinking about Lorenzo’s return to Italy Lucca. The lancers have decided not to redeem the striker born in ’00, who after an experience in the Eredivisie from 6 goals and 14 appearances back to Pisa. Now, in his future there would be Udinese, which in the big ball of the attackers is destined to lose Beto.

As reported by Gianluca DiMarziothe Pozzo emissaries are working on an onerous loan with a redemption right fixed at 8 million. An important figure for the Friulian club which, however, sees Lucca as the ideal profile for building next season’s attack. An intriguing challenge for both, with the center forward from 2000 having to prove that what he showed against Palermo in 2020-21 is worth it and which he was then no longer able to keep. In fact, the following season, in B with Pisa, he starts off like a rocket, signing 6 goals in the first sevendays championship, but then he is limited by knee inflammation which prevents him from playing continuously and which slows down his take-off.

An interesting challenge

—

Lucca is an intriguing challenge, because the age is on his side, the price would be relatively low and if he returned to show the lightning seen in Sicily he could guarantee the Friulians many goals in the short term and a future capital gain. Now only the situation linked to Beto remains, with the Portuguese still looking for a team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is the point on the sale of Becao

June 25th – 4pm

