Udinese market – Beto towards farewell / The point on the clubs concerned

The Portuguese bomber Beto is getting closer to saying goodbye at the end of this season. The Friulian team is trying to give everything on the field in view of the next championship matches, but a look is already on the market. The purchase in the last few days of the centre-forward Brenner can do nothing but bring the former Portimonense closer to the door. Once the company has secured a possible replacement for him, the assignment it appears to be a simple one matter of time. In this case we are experiencing the same situation that occurred with Nahuel Molina. During the previous season Soppy was bought just to give the green light to the future Atletico Madrid player. Let’s hope that in this case, however, the same epilogue as the French does not happen for Brenner.

I am many teams are interested to the striker who has scored more than twenty goals in the last two seasons. His physical means can make the difference on the playing field and in fact not only Udinese put him on the notebook. The first company that is ready to go crazy and has already tried during this market comes from the Premier League and we are talking about Everton. The Liverpool team is not experiencing a great moment, but wants to relaunch itself with targeted interventions.

Interested Italians — Among the Italian teams that could start the offers we have Spalletti's Naples (but only in the event of the transfer of Osimhen) and the Rossoneri from Milan who have been hunting for a striker for some time. In the last few hours, however, other tracks that always lead to England are also being monitored. Apparently not only Everton are at the door, but other companies ready to launch a monstrous offer.

