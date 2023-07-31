Udinese market – Beyond the injury, the insult / Pereyra’s agent is in Turkey

For the bianconeri, the insult could come after the sale of midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Here are all the latest on the Argentinian player

The return of Roberto Pereyra it was one of the paths that could be followed after the farewell of Lazar Samardzic which will be consumed in the next few hours. However, there is no good news in this area because a very important player like the Argentine doesn’t have offers only from Udine. In these hours he is reflecting on the teams that could secure his contract. The turning point in the negotiation is coming in the very last minutes as the agent of the former Watford, Federico Pastorello is ready to fly to Türkiye and try to find an agreement with the Besiktas. The Turkish club has already tried a first assault on the former Old Lady footballer, but everything did not go smoothly. Now a second assault will arrive and we will see if Pereyra will still be able to say no or will have to give up his chances of playing again in the Champions League. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. We are working on the Becao post: here is the new name <<

