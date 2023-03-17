Between one indiscretion and another, the Udinese home is starting to shake earlier than expected. Bad news travels at the speed of light

There are all the bases for Udinese to be able to experience theyet another market revolution. There is a risk that no department can be saved. But let’s proceed step by step.

Now we will focus only on the offensive department. Nestorovsky would like to play more. There are several teams, especially in Serie B, that would welcome him in no time. Not to mention Deulofeu which has admirers in Italy, in Spain but, above all, in the Premier League. Successin theory, is the only one that should stay away from market rumours. But Beto will be the big shot. And this is exactly where we wanted to get to. A very heavy offer had already arrived in January to snatch him from the hands of Udinese who, however, returned it to the sender. As reported by the English portal teamtalk.com, Everton would be ready to get serious this summer. But be careful because the same portal reveals that the Portuguese center forward is not the only goal.

Also like it a lot Becao. Udinese would also be willing to sell them both but on their terms. For Beto will need no less than 30 million. For Becao, on the other hand, one could “settle” for a figure of no less than 20 million. In short, we will see if i Toffees they will be serious. Everything, or almost everything, will depend on their stay in the Premier League which, considering the fact that they are 1 point away from the relegation zone, is not obvious. But it doesn’t end there. Is Beto’s replacement ready yet? Heavy news arrives on the Retegui side << See also Pope at the Peace Prayer Meeting: Prayer disarms our hearts-Vatican News

