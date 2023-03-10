You got it right. It seems that the next incoming hit could come directly from Mexico. Here is your name, surname and all the details

While Andrea Sottil tries to shut down the market rumors about him that have been going on for several days, if not even weeks, the Udinese scouts would have spotted the umpteenth child prodigy. Everything is almost ready for the next match against Empoli. The Friulians need a victory, not only for the standings but above all for morale. We must win at all costs so that the European dream does not remain a mere abstract goal. But let’s go back to the market.

Is called Plum Lira, is 22 years old and plays for Cruz Azul. He has a contract with the Mexican club until December 31, 2025 but dreams of coming to play in the football that matters to him, the European one. Udinese would be an excellent springboard to get noticed. But let’s proceed step by step. Who is this guy? Its natural role is to medium, a Walace so to speak. The future of the Brazilian continues to be a very mysterious question mark and it is no coincidence that, suddenly, the profile of another midfielder has appeared. But it doesn’t end there.

