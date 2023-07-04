Home » Udinese market – Brazilian sirens for Walace / Palmeiras are on pole
World

by admin
The Udinese footballer is writing his future in these hours. Don’t miss all the latest on the market and the Walace-Brazil deal

When we talk about Walace, let’s talk about one of the fixed points of Andrea Sottil’s team. The only player who has played in every game imaginable (barring injuries or suspensions). His growth over the last three years has been exponential and the coach will hardly be able to deprive himself of his plays. In these hours, as for the entire summer transfer market of the past season, there seems to be interest from another club. We are talking about the palm trees. The Brazilian club wants to try to secure the midfielder who could lead the team to fight again for the big goals. Udinese will not deprive themselves of it unless a really sensational offer arrives, also because the footballer has recently renewed his contract. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Beto affair. Fiorentina is back in the game

