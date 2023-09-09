Udinese Market | Breaking news: it’s done for Pereyra’s return to black and white

According to what was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Tucu Pereyra’s return to Udine is nearing completion. Ready one year with option

Roberto Pereyra returns to Udinese. As reported by Gianluca di Marzio, the Argentine midfielder, whose contract expired in June, swill be black and white again. A choice dictated by the heart for Tucu who resisted Turkish and Brazilian advances to return to the place where he was captain until last June. Sottil’s contribution to the operation was decisive.

Official return

The class of '91 will sign an annual contract with an option for the second and will resume training from Tuesday. During the last summer, Roberto Pereyra has left Udinese upon expiration of his contract. However, throughout the entire summer transfer market, the Argentine midfielder was unable to find a team interested in signing him. Remaining on the list of free agents, the '91 class chose to return to court of Andrea Sottil.

If you want to learn more about all the issues on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected with Mondoudinese to find out all the day's news on the Bianconeri in the league.

September 9 – 5.44pm

