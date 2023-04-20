Udinese market – Brenner ever closer / All the details of the deal

The footballer Brenner is getting closer to a new adventure. Don’t miss all the details of the deal that will take him to Udine

The striker of the moment (at least in Friuli Venezia Giulia) is definitely the Brazilian Brenner. His arrival at Udinese seems to be just a matter of details and the official announcement could arrive in the next few days, maximum in the next few weeks. This purchase will certainly be useful in view of the next season also due to the many rumors that follow one another about the Portuguese centre-forward Beto. The management has already got to work and has secured a noteworthy replacement with qualities beyond any type of discussion. Let’s not waste any more time and go see them all the latest on the Juventus club and especially on the new possible purchase.

The deal between the Cincinnati (team that plays in the first series of US soccer) and Udinese is now in the final stages. The agreement regarding the economic part that the Friulian club will have to pay out was reached a week ago, but in recent days the last reservations have also been dissolved. The former San Paolo will arrive in Italy for a figure that is very close to ten million euros. The striker is ready to sign a contract that will bind him to the Pozzo club for three or four seasons. Surely the expectations towards him are very high. With a Brenner arriving, however, there will be another center forward who packs his bags. See also A government of women for Albania: Rama chooses 12 ministers and 4 ministers

Beto’s farewell — Barring sensational twists, this will be the right market session for definitively say goodbye to the Portuguese ace Beto. 21 goals in two seasons and a centre-forward who made all the Dacia Arena fans fall in love with him. Now, however, the time seems to have come for the attacker to take flight towards another championship. Beto has been approached by several Premier League teams, we’ll see who wins with millions. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Good news doesn’t come from Bruseschi <<

