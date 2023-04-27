Udinese market – Brenner has arrived / What you need to know about the bomber

In these hours the arrival of the Brazilian center forward Brenner has been made official. Here’s everything you need to know about the new bomber jacket

The official announcement and the Brazilian arrived yesterday evening Brenner will be a new Udinese player. He arrives from Cincinnati for an amount that is around ten million euros overall and he is a player who makes technique and speed his best weapons. Only starting next July will we discover him from all points of view and have a very clear idea of ​​his qualities and his abilities on the pitch. Still talking about an investment in full stylePozzo family given that the boy is only 23 years old and above all he wants to try to show off even within a European context.

In the last season (just started in America) he’s not doing his best, since he only put on the scoresheet a goal in seven appearances. All this could also be due to the big market rumors that are circulating against him and which only ended last night. The previous season, however, is the one we can refer to. During of the 2022 vintage in MLS he scored well eighteen goals and six assists in less than thirty appearances. A footballer who is ready to try his first great adventure in Europe and Udinese, in fact, didn’t let him escape.

His arrival changes everything — With the arrival of Brenner it is very likely that the whole attack of the Friulians can change ahead of next season. We recall that in addition to the former San Paolo, Matheus Martins was also purchased and as a result a new all-Made in Brasil scoring duo could be formed. The sale of Beto, after the latest market rumors, seems to be just a formality that will be completed this summer. The Portuguese footballer is ready to say goodbye, but first Udinese wants to make the most of his transfer.

April 27 – 09:18

