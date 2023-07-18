Home » Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente / The details of the deal
Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente / The details of the deal

Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente / The details of the deal

The Portuguese footballer has been transferred on a temporary basis to Gil Vicente (team from the Portuguese first division). Don’t miss out on the details

The Portuguese fullback Leonardo Buta has been sold on a temporary basis. His new club comes from Portugal: Gil Vicente. Unfortunately for Buta his landing in Udine was far from simple. His experience was dictated by a very serious injury in the first days of training camp last season. He fractured his tibia and fibula which certainly affected the whole year. Now there will be an opportunity to show off and get noticed before returning to Udine and finally being able to showcase all of his qualities even within our league. The club momentarily greeted Buta with these words: “”Udinese Calcio announces that it has loaned the right to sports performances of Leonardo Buta al gil vincent. The Portuguese thus returns to his homeland for the 23/24 season. Good luck to Leonardo for the new experience”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. The Ampadu negotiation ends

July 18 – 2.59 pm

