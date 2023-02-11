The team coached by Andrea Sottil is preparing for the next matches. Meanwhile Carnevale reveals an important background on Beto

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches, the goal is to recover a position in the standings that will allow (next year) to go and play in a European competition. Precisely because of this, the management has refused the offers that have arrived this winter for the most important players. Among the many we can also say that there was one that concerned the striker of the team: Beto. What was initially just a guess has actually become a reality. In fact, you cannot miss the statements of the director of the scouting department Carnevale in that of Sportitalia. Here are his words on the deal that concerned the Portuguese centre-forward.

“We declined an important offer as for our striker Beto. This proposal had come from a Premier League club”. These are Carnevale’s words that confirm all the rumors recorded in recent weeks. These words also confirm all the commitment that the Pozzo family is making in Udinese . In this situation, the company preferred to remain competitive rather than collect several tens of millions of euros to be able to reinvest in the immediate future. Carnevale, however, was also clear precisely about the company’s next moves. Let’s listen to his statements ahead of this summer, a very hot market is expected.

An incredible market — "I am convinced that Beto can still score many goals in the next six months, then at the end of the season both he and Oshimen will have the opportunity to go and play for a great team". Very clear words that already in February write the future of a striker who has grown dramatically in this year and a half with black and white colors. Who knows if there isn't already some discussion at stake between Udinese and Napoli. Quickly changing the subject, don't lose Sottil's decision on the two starting forwards. Here's who starts from the first

