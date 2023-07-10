Udinese market – Challenge to Empoli for Gaetano / Full details

The challenge with Empoli for Gianluca Gaetano seems to have come alive. Let’s take a closer look at all the latest on this deal

Udinese is very active on the market right now. The bianconeri intend to close several businesses as soon as possible in order to be able to donate to mister Andrea Sottil a team ready and able to make a difference. In these hours we are working on a new midfielder. We are talking about the player in force at Napoli, Gianluca Gaetano. The youngster has just won a Scudetto with the Neapolitans and now he knows it’s time to find more minutes and more space in the top flight of Italian football as well. Precisely for this reason he could settle for a place even in a mid-table team. Let’s go see them all the companies concerned to its plays and its characteristics.

The first club to have asked for information on its performance is Empoli. The Tuscans are trying to set up another green and Italian team in order to aim for a peaceful salvation for the second year in a row. There is talk of a great opponent, because the president Corsi is not afraid or fearful of investing in young Italians who tend to they always pay off the effort. As previously mentioned, Udinese is also closely following this negotiation and for this very reason we are going to see how long it takes to guarantee the performance of a midfielder with these qualities.

The cost of the deal

—

To be able to insure Gaetano’s performance it could take a figure very close to i seven/eight million of Euro. We know that Aurelio De Laurentiis is always a very expensive shop and for this very reason it could be a difficult negotiation or one with intermediate counterparts. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. There is another player who could arrive in Udine starting from Naples. There is talk of a winger who has surprised everyone in the last six months. The point on the Zanoli negotiation

