Udinese market – Championship over, Pereyra will decide his future: hypothesis

The Juventus footballer still has to decide his future. As captain of Udinese he certainly takes great pride in wearing that armband and the desire to make a difference is there from all points of view. At the same time, however, Roberto he knows very well that this could be the last train of his career and would like to play his cards in a club that plays in Europe. There are several teams that are interested in him. The first is undoubtedly Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina. For today, however, everything will depend on the Conference League Final scheduled in Prague. In case of defeat, the Viola would be out of any European competition next year. At the same time, the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi also showed interest. The Milanese club wants to strengthen the midfield and Tucu would be the perfect player in place of a starter like Roberto Gagliardini. At the moment the ball is in the hands of the Juventus club, given that they could still find an agreement. The next few hours will certainly be able to tell us more about it.