Udinese Market | Crazy Saponara idea: the bianconeri challenge Bologna

Having released himself from Fiorentina, the attacking midfielder is looking for a team in Serie A. The Friulians are thinking of him as a replacement for Thauvin

Udinese is working hard to prepare an even more competitive squad for next season. In these hours we are working on a big coup in the offensive phase. In fact, in the last few hours the Friulian club has the idea of ​​replacing the departing Florian Thauvin with Richard Saponara. The Frenchman has never managed to leave his mark on black and white and the intention to replace him with the Italian playmaker isn’t that unthinkable.

The former Empoli player will be released from Fiorentina in a few days. Saponara played a season at a high level and now he should have yet another chance within our league. Udinese however, to win it will have to fight against other Serie A teams.

Duel with Bologna

The attacking midfielder has been linked to Genoa, especially if Gudmundsson leaves, but his name is mentioned in Udine for the possible replacement of the French attacking midfielder. However, there would also be Bologna on the attacker. Thiago Motta would have identified him as the perfect profile to fill the role of left winger. With his quality it would be ideal to propose behind the strikers Arnautovic and Orsolini. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Bram Nuytinck has signed for his new club

June 25, 2023 (change June 25, 2023 | 1:10 pm)

