Udinese Market | De Winter is the favorite to replace Becao: it’s brawl

The young centre-back from the Old Lady would be the man chosen to replace the Brazilian. But watch out for the stiff competition

Among the clubs interested in the young centre-back of the Old Lady Koni De Winter there would also be Udinese. The former Empoli defender is leaving the bianconeri, who have decided to invest in Facundo Gonzalez, and is liked by various clubs in the Italian league and beyond. With the exclusion from the European cups, the bianconeri must streamline the staff available to Massimiliano Allegri and several players could say goodbye to Continassa. Last season, as told, the Belgian wore the Empoli shirt on loan and collected 14 appearances in the top divisionbefore a bad meniscus injury that prevented him from concluding the year in the best possible way.

Several clubs would be moving on him. First of all, Genoa and Frosinone while abroad there would be Lille and Everton on his trail. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, to date, the Grifone seems to have the advantage, which after Retegui is aiming for another coup. But Udinese isn’t completely cut out yet, as they can guarantee good playing time in view of the next European Championship. According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, next week will be crucial for the fate of the Belgian player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the marks assigned to the Udinese players during yesterday afternoon’s match. Here are the assessments of the match against Union Berlin <<

July 30 – 18:29

