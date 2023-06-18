Udinese Market | De Zerbi tries Pafundi: Brighton’s attack is ready

The Italian coach who trains in England is unleashed. The English team will try in every way to bid for Pafundi

According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, among the market rumors that have been more insistent in the last few hours there is the one that would like the black and white talent Simone Pafundi in Brighton’s sights. The Italian technician Robert De Zerbi he has a soft spot for the black and white elf and would have convinced the management to attempt the assault. Simone’s contract is in expiring in 2024, as soon as he becomes of age and the Friulian club is ready to renew it to make it a cornerstone of the team of the future. To date, however, it is difficult to make predictions, above all because of the many teams who would like to have him in their squad. Precisely for this reason, the management has set a price for this summer.

25 million euros. This is the basic figure needed to ensure the performance of the Italian footballer born in 2006. The seventeen-year-old also demonstrated during the Under 20 World Cup that he can be a cornerstone for the football of the future. In fact, it is no coincidence that in addition to the super big world championships, he has put him under observation De Zerbi. We’ll see if the English club will invest these millions for the Juventus player. Udinese wants to defend itself and keep the fantasist, but if a super offer actually arrives it will be difficult to be able to return it to the sender. See also The U.S. Senate prepares to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and discuss a $3.5 trillion budget plan

Not just Brighton — It is known that not only Brighton tried to insure At the bottom and as the months go by, more and more teams will surely come out and try. De Laurentiis’ Naples would like to exploit relations with the Pozzos precisely to be able to anticipate all the adversaries. The idea is that one has to do with a generational talent and for this very reason everyone would like to see him blossom with his own team’s shirt. We will see in the coming weeks if it will actually be possible to conclude the negotiation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on another expiring player. Here is the new team for Tucu Pereyra <<

