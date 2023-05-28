Udinese market – Defense to be redone, two could leave / The point

Udinese continues to work ahead of the last match. In the meantime, important news is coming from the market, defense in an emergency

Udinese is at only ninety minutes since the end of his season. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to end this year in the best possible way despite the many problems that have arisen in the last period. To date, however, they don’t only come from the field but also from the market as several teams are interested in the valuable pieces of the company managed by the Pozzo family. The greatest risk is to see a completely distorted defense during the next league season. As of today I am fine two of the three central defenders holders to have been approached by another club. Let’s see the players in the center of the article.

The first is Rodrigo Becao. We’ve known for some time that this should be his last season at Juventus. The Brazilian boy has a contract expiring in 2024 and will hardly be able to extend his stay in Udine. There are several companies that have already knocked on the door of the Juventus club, even if at the moment only one has put a concrete offer on the plate. We talk about Fenerbahce who tried to convince the Pozzo family with five million euros. At the moment there are too few to be able to secure the games of the former CSKA in Moscow. Not just Becaohowever, given that another central player is also at the center of various transfer market talks these days. See also In the trenches in Bakhmut, Stalingrad, Putin's Ukrainian obsession

Possible double goodbye — The first season in Italy is a great success for the Slovenian footballer Jaka Bijol. Since he arrived he has always performed at a high level and right now he has the complete trust of both the club and the fans behind him. In the last few hours, however, the Naples seems to have shown up and would like to close this negotiation as soon as possible. We’ll see in the coming weeks if it’s something serious or a simple market rumor. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

28 maggio – 11:23

