The Juventus player will have to stay in the pits for some time to come, but this summer promises to be really hot for the attacker

Gerard Deulofeu he is going through yet another difficult moment in his career. After the long ordeal in Udinese’s first year, he finally had several satisfactions during the past season, where he put some truly incredible numbers on the scoresheet. This year, however, everything changed again. First a very complicated farewell in which despite the team traveling at full speed, he was unable to find the way to goal. Then the injuryon the last day before the break against Aurelio de Laurentiis’ Napoli and the long convalescence that kept him out of action for some time. When he returned against Sampdoria, however, the definite KO and the operation on his crusader arrived, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

Now all we can do is wait for his return, but this summer everything could change and it could do it permanently. Let’s not forget that Deulofeu’s confirmed dream is to go and play for a club that plays in the Champions League. Last summer he came very close, right after a very long negotiation with bells previously mentioned, but in the end Spalletti and Giuntoli aimed only at Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. Now, however, other sirens could sound and this summer could become even more dangerous than the previous one.

Lots of suitors — Let's not forget that the suitors for the Spanish footballer (until the injury) were many. First of all Unai Emery's Aston Villa who wanted the Spanish player at all costs. Then also Tottenham by Antonio Conte who had even closed the deal, but then the injury stopped everything. This summer it cannot be ruled out that they could return to office and it will be difficult for Udinese to say no given that the attacking midfielders are starting to become too many.

