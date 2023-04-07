Deulofeu still can’t make it. Subtle he just hopes to have him available again before the end of the championship. It is very difficult but it is not impossible. The Catalan is an element of fundamental importance for this team and his absence often does not go unnoticed. The feeling is that this summer we will start talking a lot about Deulo again. Already a year ago it seemed to be leaving (direction Naples). Even this winter he had been heavily compared to Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham but then we all know how it ended. This time, however, the epilogue could be different and Marino does not want to be found unprepared.