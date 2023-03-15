Home World Udinese Market | Dream Retegui for the attack? Heavy news is coming
Udinese Market | Dream Retegui for the attack? Heavy news is coming

Udinese Market | Dream Retegui for the attack? Heavy news is coming

It is no longer a secret now that Mateo Retegui is one of Udinese’s main market objectives for next season. The Tigre striker, fresh from his call-up to the Italian national team, has been on everyone’s lips in recent days. His future is being talked about with great insistence, starting with the words of his father who has clearly revealed Udinese’s interest in him.

“I confirm that Udinese he tried in every way to insure my son this January, but at the moment Mateo has preferred to stay at Tigre (at least until the end of the year). He’s already talked to more than a few important clubs before calling up the national team, maybe now they’ll be even more interested in his qualities than him.”

Important words but which represent only a part of the truth. Udinese are strong on Retegui and thought about it in January when important offers for Beto arrived from Liverpool (Everton bank). The Portuguese could leave in June and Retegui is the dream to replace him. Precisely from this point of view, heavy news has arrived that could completely change the strategy of the Friulians <<

