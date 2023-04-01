Udinese is preparing for a market that will be very difficult. Barring sensational unforeseen events, the center forward Beto will leave. All teams involved

Udinese continues to work on the field. At the same time, however, we need to start planning for the next league season. The transfer market is, to say the least, incandescent given that there are so many players put under observation by first-level clubs. Among the many names at stake there is also that of the Portuguese centre-forward Beto. Arrived a year and a half ago, he is now ready for the big leap in quality and take a place in the elite of European football. In the last few hours, news has arrived in the newsroom that communicates the interest of a new club Italian for this first striker. Here is the company that could start an offer for the former Portimonense boy.

The team that is showing itself to be very active on this front is from Milan and more precisely we are talking about the reigning Italian champions. There’s a lot to do in attack, given that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can no longer be a point to rely on and consequently we need to start looking for alternatives. Among the many players identified there is the Juventus centre-forward who is surprising everyone: Beto. To date there is no real deal yet and its own, but we cannot guarantee that this market hypothesis will gain share in the coming months. At the same time there are also other clubs ready to do anything to be able to have a striker with these qualities in their squad. See also Interview with Ahmad Massoud: "Our resistance here in Panjshir has only just begun"

Other interested clubs — The first team to be interested is definitely the Naples. In case of departure by Victor Osimhen. The Neapolitan company could really slingshot on number 9 of Udinese. Together with the bells let’s not forget the interest of some Premier League clubs. In pole position there is l’Everton (close to buying the player already during this transfer market session). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the pivot of the Juventus defense. Rodrigo Becao could leave: all the solutions <<

