News of the last few hours that the English from Everton they would be ready to start an offer of almost fifty million euros to secure two players from the black and white squad. The first put under observation is the center forward Beto, while the second is Rodrigo Becao. We know that the Brazilian defender will not yet have a very long-lived future with the Pozzo family team. His contract will expire in June 2024 and this summer is the last to be able to sell the player for an important amount. In addition to the offer from the Liverpool team, however, there are also several other interests for this former CSKA Moscow who is ready to make the definitive leap.

The first team that put him under observation were the black and blue by Simone Inzaghi. The beloved is desperately looking for a defender who knows our league in the best way. Rodrigo Becao seems to be the perfect choice to replace a very important player like Milan Skriniar. Both because he knows Serie A perfectly, but also because he knows the three-man defense and above all the right-wing out (where he has played since he wore the Udinese shirt for the first time). Not only the neroazzurri, but also another Italian team is on his trail.

Another team — In addition to the team currently second in our Serie A, there is also another club that is interested in the Brazilian's performance. We are talking about the Naples by Luciano Spalletti who could find in Becao a ready and suitable defender to extend a squad that already seems to be unbeatable. We still have to wait some time before discovering the actual final decision by the centre-back, in the meantime we can't do anything but continue to admire his plays on the pitch.

