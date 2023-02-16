Many teams in the league are planning to sign the new talent Lazar Samardzic. Here’s a recap on the suitors

Lazar Samardzic he is certainly bewitching all the teams in our league. We are talking about a player capable of making a difference and above all of plays that are not seen every day. Precisely for this reason there are several companies that intend to ensure his services. This summer market promises nothing short of fiery for Udinese that he will have to jump through hoops in order to be able to secure another season in black and white from the German with Serbian origins. At the moment there are two companies that most of all are showing interest, let’s see in detail which teams we are talking about.

I am the first team willing to do anything the Rossoneri led by Stefano Pioli. A team that after a difficult period seems to have found itself and above all with a possible qualification in the Champions League would have extra money to invest. Udinese’s request is not the cheapest, given that we are talking about a figure very close to thirty million euros. Let’s remember, however, that we are still talking about one of the best players born in 2000 around. The Rossoneri could really make a difference with a new joker in midfield of this type and recover the gap that currently exists from the club that is killing this championship. Now, however, let’s focus on the second team that has shown serious attention to Lazar.

The second team is the Napoli Of Luciano Spalletti. Just the coach from Certaldo confirmed that he would really see Laki very well in place of Piotr Zielinski, given that we are talking about him as his natural replacement from all points of view. Also in this case the company's request would not change and consequently we expect a real summer battle with raises.

