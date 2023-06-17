Udinese market – Everyone wants Pereyra / Here is the latest interest

The footballer has conquered everyone and for this very reason he represents a great deal in view of next season: the last ones

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra within 15 days he will no longer be a Udinese player. To date, it is really very difficult that a renewal with the Friulian club can come, also because the teams that are following him and are willing to take him on a free transfer are really many. The player will hardly be satisfied with Udinese given that he has his last chance to play in European competitions. In these hours there is a new very important interest. There is talk of a team that will play in Europe next year and above all that this year came very close to conquering the competition in which it participated. Here are all the latest.

The team that could make an economic effort to secure the footballer is la Roma at José Mourinho. The coach from Setubal needs a strengthened team to say the least to be able to try the assault on the Champions League in view of next season. No mistakes of any kind are allowed and the Giallorossi’s support will certainly not be lacking given that with the Portuguese coach, Roma have returned to winning an international trophy. Not just the capital team your Pereyrabut other teams are also ready to start their offer.

The adversaries — The first high-level team is the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi. At the moment he has not yet sunk the blow, but as also told by the agent Federico Pastorello, he will try in every way to bring El Tucu in a top clubwhere it deserves to be. Not only the Milan team, but also Fiorentina, the biancocelesti and even Monza are trying to ensure the performance of the ex Watford midfielder. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. After Tolgay Arslan’s farewell, various names are being evaluated for the future. Here is the perfect profile for the midfield << See also Daily horoscope for April 12, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

June 17 – 08:54

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

