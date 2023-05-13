Udinese Market | Eyes on Scotland: Like Ryan Kent of Rangers

Marino is already working to build the squad of the future. From Scotland comes a suggestion on a free transfer: the Bianconeri try

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. The company managed by the Pozzo family is preparing for the big match against Fiorentina, fresh from the European defeat against Basel. Meanwhile, Marino has started working to build a competitive squad for next year as well. Among the many possible names from an Udinese perspective, one has popped up that comes directly from the United Kingdom.

We are talking about Ryan Kent, one of the profiles that could be of interest to Udinese in view of the summer. The English full-back will say goodbye to Rangers after five seasons. In fact, his contract is about to expire, but it won’t be renewed. The class of ’96 is therefore ready to begin a new adventure. An opportunity for many clubs, given that the former Liverpool player, 3 gol e 10 assist in the league this season, he will be officially released from 1 July. Fenerbahce has already presented an offer to his entourage, but Leeds, Udinese and Bologna are also on his trail.

The profile — Grew up in the youth sector Liverpool, in September 2015 he was loaned for four months to Coventry City, with which he began his professional career. After a seasonal loan to Barnsley, with whom he played an excellent championship, also being named best young player of the team, he signed a renewal long term with i Reds. Nel finally September 2019 i Rangers they buy it outright for 7 million pounds. With the Scots he collects 140 appearances and 28 goals. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the intervention of the fullback Kingsley Ehizibue. Here’s how the surgery went << See also Chile's referendum rejects draft new constitution

May 13, 2023 (change May 13, 2023 | 10:06)

