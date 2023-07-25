Home » Udinese market – Fabbian in black and white? The key remains Samardzic
In the last few hours, the Lazar Samardzic affair in black and blue and above all Giovanni Fabbian in black and white is gaining momentum. Here are the latest

The neroazzurri, as we have been saying for several days, are ready to do anything to be able to bring in Milan Lazar Samardzic. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team wants to make a difference both on and off the pitch and for this very reason they are hesitant at the mere thought of selling the Serbian footballer. The Viale della Liberazione team, however, is thinking of inserting a level counterpart like Giovanni Fabian. We recall that during the past season with Reggina he confirmed himself as one of the best young players in the Italian second division. The very young black and blue midfielder is really ready for the big leap into a club in the top flight of Italian football and for this very reason he could be included in the deal. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new Bianconeri away kit. Here is the away shirt <<

