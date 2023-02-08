The Polish baby talent preferred to accept the ducals’ project. He influenced the possibility of playing immediately in the First Team

In the last few days of the transfer market, the rumors of a very close closure of the deal between Udinese and Jagiellonia for Mateusz Kowalski. The striker born in 2005, who this season has already found space in the first team in the top Polish championship by scoring two goals in eleven games, he would have been very close to signing with the Juventus club, who had delivered an offer of approx one million euros.

In the end, despite the one million offer made by Udinese to Jagiellonia, the Polish forward Matthew Kowalski decided for the same amount to support Parma in Serie B. The class of 2005, who immediately made his debut with a goal in the Primavera formation against Cremonese, chose the ducals for the project that has been illustrated to him, which foresees his move to the first team probably as early as next season if he does well in these months with the Primavera.

The profile — Mateusz Kowalski he is a physical centre-forward, 1.95m tall, but with good technique. His favorite foot is his right foot, but so far he has also shown good left-footed shooting skills. He has everything to make a good career and Marino seems willing to get serious for him.

